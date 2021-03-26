15,133 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Airbnb stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 29,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

