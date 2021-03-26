RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.68% of RE/MAX worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RMAX stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $727.06 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

