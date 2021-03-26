Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,826. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

