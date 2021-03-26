Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,046 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,230 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

EAT traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

