Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of V traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,037. The firm has a market cap of $410.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.