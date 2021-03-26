Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $857,445.51

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $857,445.51 and approximately $16,190.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.00650648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

XPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

