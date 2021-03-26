AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $347,364.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00052592 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.