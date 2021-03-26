Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,233. The company has a market cap of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

