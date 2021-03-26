Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,951,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NXPI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.14. 36,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of -360.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

