Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ciena by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 30,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,390. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,646. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

