NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 361.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 204,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,208. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

