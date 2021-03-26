Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAE traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

