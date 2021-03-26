Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 293,600 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 293,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,000. Seer makes up about 0.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Seer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,614,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,171,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,296,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,599. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 in the last ninety days.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

