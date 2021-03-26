Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,000. Pulmonx accounts for about 1.0% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,624,000.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

LUNG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

