Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.07. 37,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

