Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 875,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation comprises 5.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. 9,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

