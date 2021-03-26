Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

