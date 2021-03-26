Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 5%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 41,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,764,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

