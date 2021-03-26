LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,314,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,046,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNTEU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

