TheStreet Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to B

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $770,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

