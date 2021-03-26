HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Down 2.5%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 15,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,697,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Equities analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

