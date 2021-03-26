FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,592. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

