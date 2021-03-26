Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

