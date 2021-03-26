Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.66. 7,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

