LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 523.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.06. 5,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

