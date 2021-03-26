Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 8,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 268,949 shares.The stock last traded at $28.19 and had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,149.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

