Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $331.58

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $331.58, but opened at $324.62. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $333.44, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock worth $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

