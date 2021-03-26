AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $60.87

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.87, but opened at $59.16. AMC Networks shares last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

