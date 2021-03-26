AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $60.87

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.87, but opened at $59.16. AMC Networks shares last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 315 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.
In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
