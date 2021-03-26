Ade LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 763,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 76,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

