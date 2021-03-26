Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

