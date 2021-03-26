New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of New Mountain Finance worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NMFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,898. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

