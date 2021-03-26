Ade LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,093. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.