Ade LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

