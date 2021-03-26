Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.