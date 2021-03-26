BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $98.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $84.16. 6,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. BRP has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

