CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 4,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

