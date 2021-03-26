Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Thryv stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,829. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

