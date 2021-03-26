Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $204.57

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.57, but opened at $219.58. Baidu shares last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 499,401 shares trading hands.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

