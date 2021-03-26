Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.87 ($6.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.45.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.