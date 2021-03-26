Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $44.94 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $75.36 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $44.94 or 0.00084114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00059568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00197975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.12 or 0.00780790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00076526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

