Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Equity Residential Call Options (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 call options.

Shares of EQR opened at $72.11 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.