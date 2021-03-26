Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $649,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,283. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

