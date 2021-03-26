Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.25. 20,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.