Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

