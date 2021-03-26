Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,775.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,508.21.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded up $7.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,439.00. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,580. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 171.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,455.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,361.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $599.78 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.