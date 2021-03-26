Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 22,952 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 351.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,188. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

