InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,252. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Get InflaRx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.