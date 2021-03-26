Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.80. 85,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,846. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

