Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 17,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

