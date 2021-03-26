Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,275 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 109,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,776,119. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

